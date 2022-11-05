Expand / Collapse search

Álvarez blasts Astros to World Series title in G6 vs. Phils

By Stephen Hawkins
Published 
Sports
Associated Press
HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 05: Yordan Alvarez #44 of the Houston Astros celebrates after hitting a three-run home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the sixth inning in Game Six of the 2022 World Series at Minute Maid Park on November 05, 20 (Getty Images)

HOUSTON - Yordan Álvarez hit a towering go-ahead homer and the Houston Astros clinched their second World Series title in six seasons and got Dusty Baker his first crown as a manager with a 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 on Saturday night.

As Álvarez’s 450-foot blast in the sixth inning disappeared, Astros starter Framber Valdez jumped and wildly screamed in the dugout as fans in the crowd of 42,948 went into a frenzy waving their orange rally towels.

Baker finally got his first title in his 25th season as a manager, the past three since being hired by the Astros to help the team regain credibility after the sign-stealing scandal that cost manger A.J. Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow their jobs, and made Houston the most reviled team in baseball.

The 73-year-old Baker, who had been to the World Series twice before as a skipper, is the oldest championship manager.