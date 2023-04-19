WNBA's Atlanta Dream single-game tickets on sale today

article

The WNBA’s Atlanta Dream announced today that single game tickets for all 20 regular season home games for the 2023 season can now be purchased. The Dream will host the Indiana Fever for their 2023 home opener on May 28 at 3 p.m. ET.

The WNBA’s 27th season will see a record 40 regular season games for each team, with each team playing 20 home and 20 road games. The Atlanta Dream’s 2023 home slate features 13 weekend games, including six Friday night games.

Atlanta Dream fans have the chance to see both the 2022 and 2021 WNBA Champions – the Las Vegas Aces and the Chicago Sky –in the team’s five-game home opening week, along with the New York Liberty and the Connecticut Sun. The Dream will welcome Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner with the Phoenix Mercury twice this season and Elena Delle Donne and the Washington Mystics twice. The regular season will conclude with a matchup against Arike Ogunbowale and the Dallas Wings, on Sept. 10.

The team has also announced that it will increase the number of Theme Night games to 9 in 2023 to include 90s Night, Superhero Night and Praise ATL. Fans can also expect HBCU Night, D9 (Divine Nine) Night and Pride Night return to Gateway Center Arena this summer. More information on theme nights will be announced at a later date.

The 2022 WNBA Kia Rookie of the Year, Rhyne Howard, returns for her second season in Atlanta, joined by a standout core of returning players in Cheyenne Parker, Aari McDonald, AD Durr, Naz Hillmon, Monique Billings and Nia Coffey. Wright and general manager Dan Padover added big-name talent ahead of the 2023 season, bringing Olympian and NCAA Champion Allisha Gray back down south to her home state, landing WNBA veteran Danielle Robinson in free agency, and adding first round picks Haley Jones and Laeticia Amihere through the 2023 WNBA Draft.