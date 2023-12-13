Expand / Collapse search

Warriors star Draymond Green suspended indefinitely by NBA

By Janie McCauley
Published 
NBA
Associated Press
PHOENIX, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 12: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after being ejected for a flagrant foul during the second half of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center on December 12, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizon

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was suspended indefinitely by the NBA on Wednesday, less than 24 hours after he hit Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic in the face and received a Flagrant 2 foul and ejection.

The league announced the penalty handed down by operations chief Joe Dumar and said the suspension begins immediately.

"He will be required to meet certain league and team conditions before he returns to play," the league said.

The NBA noted that "this outcome takes into account Green’s repeated history of unsportsmanlike acts."