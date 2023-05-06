Visit to Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City

As the Atlanta Braves continue writing our city's baseball history, let's take a look back at the sport's past.

The state of Georgia played a big role in the Negro Leagues, which existed before Major League Baseball was integrated.

FOX 5's Justin Felder visited the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City, Missouri, and got a tour specially tailored to Atlanta.

The museum is the world's only museum dedicated to preserving and celebrating the rich history of African-American baseball and its impact on the social advancement of America, according to its website.

The team in Atlanta was named the Atlanta Black Crackers, originally known as the Atlanta Cubs. The team played in Ponce de Leon Park, which used to be across the street from the current Ponce City Market.

The museum has many pieces of Georgia, including a sign from the birthplace of Jackie Robinson. The great Hank Aaron is also honored in the museum.

