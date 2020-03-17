Vic Beasley lands in Tennessee

The Tennessee Titans have added a pass rusher, agreeing to terms with defensive end Vic Beasley.

The No. 8 overall pick in the 2015 draft led the NFL with 15 1/2 sacks in 2016 for the Falcons. Atlanta declined to re-sign Beasley after he managed only 18 sacks combined over the past three seasons.

The Titans limited their risk by agreeing to terms with Beasley for only one season, according to a person familiar with the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the deal cannot be completed until the new league year starts Wednesday.