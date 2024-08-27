Once overlooked, QB Carson Beck now center of attention for No. 1 Georgia

Carson Beck is one of the faces of college football, a role that was five years in the making and still feels a bit uncomfortable.

The Georgia quarterback has never been much of a rah-rah guy, but he can’t hide any longer as he leads the nation’s No. 1 team into a national championship-or-bust season .

"The biggest thing for me is not only being a leader of the offense but trying to be a leader of the entire team," Beck said. "That’s a step for me."

The No. 1 Bulldogs open the season Saturday against No. 14 Clemson at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta with no questions about what is expected.

A year ago, a three-point loss to Alabama in the Southeastern Conference championship game snapped a 29-game winning streak and cost them a chance to go for a third straight national title.

For Beck, nothing less than a celebration at the end of his final college season will suffice.

"That’s the main reason for coming back," he said. "Coming back and finishing the job and winning the national championship."

Beck is a bit of a unicorn in today’s college football world, a player who spent three years on the sideline, patiently waiting for his chance to play for the red and black. He didn’t transfer to another school. He didn’t bolt for the NFL before his eligibility was up.

That’s not to say Beck hasn’t benefitted from the NIL landscape.

The decision to stay another season between the hedges was undoubtedly made much easier by several lucrative endorsement deals reported to be well north of $1 million, including one with a private jet company. He gets around campus in a $300,000 Lamborghini .

Acknowledging it’s a far different world than just a few years ago, Georgia coach Kirby Smart tries to keep an eye on any signs of a rift between the NIL haves and have-nots. In a way, it’s like managing the egos and financial imbalances of an NFL locker room.

"I think that each individual person responds differently to how they perceive NIL," Smart said. "So, to assume that it’s a problem in a locker room is probably not a good assumption, and to assume that it’s not a problem is probably not a good assumption."

At the beginning of each year, Smart and his staff address the elephant in the room by discussing the realities of playing at the next level.

"We show the NFL salary cap. We show the NFL minimum. We show in the NFL the highest thing you can get at each position for franchise players," Smart said. "It’s very obvious what quarterbacks make as starting quarterbacks in the NFL. By no means do I think that we are the NFL, but our kids acknowledge and recognize that the quarterback is a different position when it comes to NIL."

He’s seen no signs of a rift or any potential jealousy toward with his No. 1 quarterback, largely because of Beck’s worth ethic and laid-back demeanor.

"Carson does a good job handling that," Smart said. "He’s very humble. He works hard. He’s a leader, and the players respect what Carson went through to get where he is. And I think he earned that."

Beck certainly showed plenty of patience in the quarterback room.

When he arrived from Jacksonville, Florida, for the COVID-impacted 2020 season, he found himself behind JT Daniels, Stetson Bennett and D’Wan Mathis on the depth chart. Daniels and Mathis moved on when Bennett solidified his hold on the job, leading the Bulldogs to national titles in 2021 and ’22.

Beck waited his turn, playing just 11 games over his first three seasons before finally ascending to the starting spot last season. He had a stellar campaign, completing more than 72% of his passes for 3,941 yards, with 24 touchdowns and only six interceptions.

Even more is expected this season, with Beck projected as a leading contender for the Heisman Trophy and likely one of the top picks in 2025 NFL draft.

He doesn’t shy away from the high expectations.

"I understand exactly where I need to go with the ball for a certain coverage. I know exactly what play we need to check to if they’re doing this as a defense," Beck said. "I’ve been in this offense for five years, so I know it like the back of my hand, I’m very comfortable with it, which allows me to play my best."

He’s not quite as comfortable being vocal around his teammates, but he’s working on it.

"I’m trying to be a better leader and serve my teammates, serve my guys," Beck said. "How can I help a wide receiver? How can I help in the line? How can I help a running back? How can I help somebody on the defense?"

Once overlooked, Beck knows all eyes are on him in 2024.

"I’ve really been trying to step up into that role," he said. "As we went through spring ball and then through summer ball camp, just finding my moments and trying to find myself in that space."