Treadwell excited for "fresh start" with Falcons

The Falcons have been active enough in free agency to almost make up for the lack of live sports being played.

After adding Todd Gurley and Laquon Treadwell this weekend, the Falcons' offense next season could be the first in NFL history to boast 11 starters who were first-round draft picks. The newest member of that crew said that’s a nice statistic, but it doesn’t mean anything if they don’t gel together.

"Talent is one thing, but bonding of a team and fighting for each other is another," Falcons wide receiver Laquon Treadwell said Thursday. "I've been in this league long enough to know everyone has talent. So it's going to come down to all clicking and playing together to get us over that hump."

Treadwell comes to Atlanta looking to get over a hump of his own. After being selected No. 23 overall by the Vikings in the 2016 NFL Draft, the Ole Miss standout never really lived up to the hype -- and he’s the first to admit it. Last season, Treadwell saw action in 13 games, starting just once and recording nine catches for 184 yards and a touchdown. In his 53 career games, he's started 16 times, catching 65 passes for 701 yards and two touchdowns.

But he said he is "grateful" for a new start in Atlanta.

"It's a great opportunity, an amazing opportunity to play for an organization, a new coaching staff, new teammates and a new fan base, so that's how I'm approaching it and I'm going to go out and give it all I've got," Treadwell said. "It's a fresh start, fresh perspective and just a great opportunity."

When asked where he thinks he could fit in the Falcons’ offense this season, Treadwell said he would be comfortable in whatever role is asked of him.

"I just think it's the best opportunity right now, and I want to make the most of it," he said.