Gov. Kemp orders flags to half-staff for fallen Hahira Officer Caleb Abney

The Brief Governor Kemp ordered state and local flags lowered to half-staff on Sunday, March 1, for Officer Caleb Abney. Officer Abney died in the line of duty on Feb. 19 while conducting a traffic stop on I-75. The flag memorial concludes at sunset on Sunday, coinciding with the fallen officer's interment and final honors.



Governor Brian Kemp has ordered flags at the Georgia State Capitol and throughout Lowndes County to be lowered to half-staff this Sunday in honor of a local police officer killed in the line of duty.

What we know:

The executive order, signed Thursday, pays tribute to Officer Caleb Abney of the Hahira Police Department. Abney died on Feb. 19.

"In honor of his dedicated life of service, I have ordered flags at the State Capitol and across Lowndes County to be lowered on Sunday, March 1, as his community recognizes his sacrifice," Kemp said.

The flags will remain at half-staff until sunset on Sunday, the day of Abney’s interment.

Abney was a veteran of public service in the region. Before joining the Hahira Police Department, he served with Lowndes County Fire and Rescue.

What they're saying:

The Governor’s order noted that Abney’s death occurred while he was serving his fellow Georgians.

"One week ago, we lost Hahira Police Officer Caleb Abney in the line of duty serving his fellow Georgians," Kemp stated.

The executive order describes the gesture as a "mark of respect for the memory of Officer Caleb Abney," noting that it is "fitting and proper to recognize Officer Abney’s service to the citizens of Hahira."

The backstory:

The 25-year-old Abney was struck and killed while conducting a traffic stop along Interstate 75.