Griffin dedicates community center to honor fallen hero Sgt. Todd Thomas

The Brief The City of Griffin dedicated a community center to honor Sgt. Todd Thomas, who died in 2021. Located at the South Precinct, the center serves as a permanent memorial to Thomas’s "true hero" legacy.



The city of Griffin dedicated a community center last week to honor Sgt. Todd Thomas, who died from COVID-19 in 2021, a year before his retirement.

What we know:

The Griffin Sgt. Todd Thomas Community Center is located at the South Precinct at 730 Anne Street.

On Feb. 19, the community gathered to dedicate the center in honor of "a true hero."

Image 1 of 8 ▼ The City of Griffin dedicated a community center to honor the legacy of the late Sgt. Todd Thomas at the South Precinct on Feb. 19, 2026. (City of Griffin Police Department)

What they're saying:

Thomas is remembered as a devoted husband, loving father, loyal friend, and dedicated public servant.

"He served this community with courage, integrity, and selflessness," a post on the City of Griffin Police Department Facebook page reads. "His sacrifice and unwavering commitment to protecting others will never be forgotten."

Officials say that his life and impact will be enshrined and remembered for generations. They also say the center is a "lasting reminder that public safety and community partnership go hand in hand, creating a safe and welcoming space for our youth and families."

"Though his watch ended too soon, his example of honor and dedication continues to guide the Griffin Police Department and the community he faithfully served," the post reads.

What you can do:

For more information about the center, visit the City of Griffin website.