2 utility workers injured after being struck by vehicle in Lawrenceville

One person is in critical condition, and another is stable after they were struck by a vehicle while working on a waterline in Lawrenceville on Thursday morning.

What we know:

Lawrenceville police are investigating after the two waterline workers were hit around 7 a.m. on Pike Street.

Pike Street from Culver Street to S Clayton Street was temporarily closed while officers completed a preliminary investigation.

The roadway has since reopened.

What we don't know:

It is unclear whether police have made any arrests in connection with the incident or how the two workers were struck.