2 utility workers injured after being struck by vehicle in Lawrenceville
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - One person is in critical condition, and another is stable after they were struck by a vehicle while working on a waterline in Lawrenceville on Thursday morning.
What we know:
Lawrenceville police are investigating after the two waterline workers were hit around 7 a.m. on Pike Street.
Pike Street from Culver Street to S Clayton Street was temporarily closed while officers completed a preliminary investigation.
The roadway has since reopened.
What we don't know:
It is unclear whether police have made any arrests in connection with the incident or how the two workers were struck.
