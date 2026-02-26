Expand / Collapse search

2 utility workers injured after being struck by vehicle in Lawrenceville

Published  February 26, 2026 9:02pm EST
Lawrenceville
The Brief

    • One person is in critical condition, and another was injured after they were struck while working on a waterline. 
    • The incident happened on Pike Street Thursday morning in Lawrenceville. 
    • Police have not said whether they are seeking to arrest anyone in connection with the collision. 

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - One person is in critical condition, and another is stable after they were struck by a vehicle while working on a waterline in Lawrenceville on Thursday morning. 

What we know:

Lawrenceville police are investigating after the two waterline workers were hit around 7 a.m. on Pike Street.

Pike Street from Culver Street to S Clayton Street was temporarily closed while officers completed a preliminary investigation.

The roadway has since reopened.

What we don't know:

It is unclear whether police have made any arrests in connection with the incident or how the two workers were struck. 

The Source: Information in this report comes from the Lawrenceville Police Department. 

