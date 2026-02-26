Officials debunk 'baseless' rumors of Hampton Police Chief Bo Turner's departure

The Brief The City of Hampton is addressing rumors concerning police Chief Bo Turner. Officials reaffirmed Chief Turner will keep his position as top cop. The city government said they believe the rumors come from a disgruntled former Morrow employee.



The City of Hampton is clearing the air after they say several false rumors are circulating online concerning police Chief Bo Turner.

What we know:

Allegedly, the rumors claim that Morrow Police Chief Michael Crumpler is replacing Chief Turner. City government said it believes the accusations began with a disgruntled former City of Morrow employee who intended to disrupt operations in both cities.

What they're saying:

City employees, including Mayor Ann Tarpley, the City Council, and City Manager Jeff Baker, have all announced their support for Chief Turner and say they intend for him to stay on as top cop.

"These allegations are entirely without merit and have no basis in fact," a city spokesperson said. "There is no truth to any suggestion that Chief Turner is leaving his position, nor are there any plans – current or future – for his replacement. '

What we don't know:

Although officials suspect the disgruntled former employee, it is not certain where the rumor is coming from.