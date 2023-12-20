Trae Young, Dejounte Murray competing for 2024 NBA All-Star, find out how to vote

article

The Atlanta Hawks have officially kicked off their 2024 NBA All-Star Voting, coinciding with the league-wide voting launch. Fans can cast their votes for their favorite Hawks players, including two-time All-Star Trae Young and 2022 All-Star Dejounte Murray, from today through Jan. 20, 2024. Voting is open to the public and can be done at Hawks.com/AllStar or through the NBA App and NBA.com.

Two-time NBA All-Star starter Trae Young is averaging a career-high 11.0 assists and 1.29 steals, along with an impressive 28.1 points in 36.1 minutes per game. Leading the league in total assists for the third straight season, Young has been a consistent force on the court.

Dejounte Murray, an NBA All-Star in 2022, is currently ranking sixth in the East in steals per game (tied 10th in the NBA) and displaying an all-around game with an average of at least 20.0 points, 5.0 assists, and 1.5 steals per contest.

Fans can also cast their votes on the NBA App or NBA.com using NBA ID, the league's global membership program. Voters in the United States will have the chance to enter the NBA ID All-Star Voting Sweepstakes presented by AT&T, with the opportunity to win a trip to Indianapolis for NBA All-Star 2024.

Throughout the voting period, fans with NBA ID can submit one full ballot each day via the NBA App and NBA.com. A full ballot includes three frontcourt players and two guards from both the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference.

On special "3-for-1 Days," fans will see their votes count three times, with the first day falling on Christmas Day (Monday, Dec. 25). Additional 3-for-1 Days are scheduled on Monday, Jan. 1, Friday, Jan. 5, Friday, Jan. 12, Monday, Jan. 15, and Friday, Jan. 19.

The 73rd NBA All-Star Game is set to take place on Feb. 18, at 8 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, airing on TNT. Fans are encouraged to visit Hawks.com/AllStar to learn more about the campaign and lock in their daily votes. To catch Trae Young and Dejounte Murray in action all season long at State Farm Arena, tickets can be purchased at Hawks.com/Tickets.