article
RIVERDALE, Ga. - Congrats to the Riverdale Raiders - our High 5 Sports Team of the Week.
The Raiders were honored with a special Team of the Week pep rally at Riverdale High School Thursday morning, hosted by Good Day's Paul Milliken.
TOTW pep rally at Riverdale High school
The Raiders were celebrated Thursday morning with a special High 5 Sports Team of the Week pep rally.
Riverdale Raiders get Hand Trophy
The Riverdale Raiders were presented with the coveted High 5 Sports Hand Trophy and the Team of the Week pep rally.