Speedway Classic set to shatter MLB attendance record at Bristol

By The Associated Press
Published  July 29, 2025 3:30pm EDT
Atlanta Braves
Associated Press
Bristol Motor Speedway transforms into Speedway Classic

The Speedway Classic will break Major League Baseball’s single-game, regular-season attendance record.

The Brief

    • The Speedway Classic will set a new MLB single-game attendance record with over 85,000 tickets sold, surpassing the previous record of 84,587.
    • The event will feature pregame ceremonies by the U.S. Navy and a ceremonial first pitch between Hall of Famers Chipper Jones and Johnny Bench.
    • A full day of musical performances will accompany the game, featuring artists like Tim McGraw, Pitbull, and Jake Owen.

BRISTOL, Tenn. - The Speedway Classic will break Major League Baseball’s single-game, regular-season attendance record.

What we know:

The game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Atlanta Braves, which will be played Saturday at Bristol Motor Speedway, already has sold more than 85,000 tickets. The first American or National League game ever played in Tennessee will eclipse the previous paid attendance record of 84,587, set on Sept. 12, 1954, when Cleveland Stadium hosted the New York Yankees.

The Speedway Classic will feature pregame pageantry from the U.S. Navy and a ceremonial first pitch between two Hall of Famers: Chipper Jones (Braves) to Johnny Bench (Reds).

The game also will include a full day of musical performances, with Tim McGraw, Pitbull and Jake Owen taking the stage for their concerts.

The Source: This is an original article by the Associated Press.

