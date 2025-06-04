Son of football legend Milt Stegall found dead in DePaul dorm room

article

The Brief DePaul University mourns the unexpected death of sophomore soccer player Chase Stegall, son of former NFL and CFL star Milt Stegall. Stegall played 16 games in the 2024 season, scoring one goal and logging nearly 400 minutes on the field. University officials emphasize support for Stegall's family and teammates, with plans for a memorial service to be announced later.



DePaul University is mourning the death of sophomore men’s soccer player Chase Stegall, who was found dead Monday morning in his dorm room on the school’s Lincoln Park campus. He was 20.

What we know:

Stegall, a native of Atlanta, Georgia, was the son of former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver and Canadian Football League star Milt Stegall. The cause of death has not been publicly disclosed.

What they're saying:

"We are heartbroken by the unexpected loss of Chase Stegall, a cherished member of our community, dedicated teammate and kind-hearted friend," DePaul Vice President and Director of Athletics DeWayne Peevy and Head Men’s Soccer Coach Mark Plotkin said in a joint statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with Chase's family, friends, teammates and all who loved him. In the coming days, we will support Chase’s family and teammates through this devastating time. His loss will be deeply felt across our entire Athletics and university family and his memory will forever be a part of DePaul University."

Dig deeper:

Stegall appeared in 16 games during the 2024 soccer season and scored his lone goal of the year against Drake University. He logged nearly 400 minutes on the field after not seeing game action as a freshman.

His father, Milt Stegall, played three seasons in the NFL before becoming one of the most decorated players in CFL history, earning nine All-Star selections and setting league records for career touchdowns and single-season touchdowns.

What's next:

Plans for a memorial service will be announced at a later date. University officials have asked the public to respect the privacy of the Stegall family.