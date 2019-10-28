Smart: Bulldogs looking forward to challenge against Florida

Calling it “a tremendous college football rivalry,” Georgia Football Coach Kirby Smart talked to reporters Monday as his Bulldog team prepares for their annual clash against Florida in Jacksonville.

The 8th ranked Bulldogs (6-1) take on #6 Florida on Saturday afternoon at Jacksonville’s TIAA Bank Field with the winner taking a major step to winning the SEC East and a spot in December’s SEC Championship Game in Atlanta.

Smart said he has a lot of respect for the Gators and what Florida Coach Dan Mullen has done with quarterback Kyle Trask. Trask, who didn’t start in high school, took over from injured starter Feleipe Franks in the third game of the season and has led the Gators to a 7-1 record.

Calling the Florida receiving corps as deep as he’s seen, Smart said, “We’re looking forward to the challenge.”

Smart also complemented the Florida pass rush, saying, “They do a great job of rushing with their four guys. Those guys get after the passer as good as anybody in the country.”

Monday was the first chance for Smart to talk to reporters after last Friday’s announcement that the game dubbed by fans as the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party will remain in Jacksonville until at least 2023.

Smart said, “When you’ve got a home and home, you have one less home game so it makes it tougher for that (recruiting) perspective. The historical and financial aspects are part of it, too, so I support our administration in that.”

After the announcement of the new Jacksonville contract, UGA Athletic Director Greg McGarity said he will ask the SEC to approve a plan to allow the team serving as the home school in Jacksonville to host recruits. Currently, neither school is allowed to host recruits in Jacksonville.

Smart said two key players who have missed action due to injury could return.

The coach said CB Tyson Campbell practiced last week after missing several games with turf toe but his progress slowed on Thursday, “We’ll see where he’s at today,” Smart said.

Smart said he’s hopeful injured WR Lawrence Cager who missed the Kentucky game will be back at practice today.