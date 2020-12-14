SEC cancels UGA-Vandy game

article

The announcement that Georgia football fans had feared became a reality Monday afternoon.

The Southeastern Conference announced the cancellation of Saturday’s home against Vanderbilt.

In a news release, the conference said it canceled the game “due to the Vanderbilt football squad size and position availability falling below roster minimum requirements, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 protocols. The Vanderbilt at Georgia game is declared a no-contest.”

This is the second time that Vandy has pulled out of the Georgia game.

The first time was on Friday, December 4, the day before the Bulldogs were to host the Commodores in Athens.

Saturday’s rescheduled game was to be the final home for Georgia and its seniors at Sanford Stadium.

There was no immediate word if the league can or will allow another team to play against Georgia.

The announcement comes after the Bulldogs played perhaps their most complete game of the season in a 49-14 road win against #25 Missouri.

At his weekly news conference Monday, Georgia Coach Kirby Smart expressed optimism that the game would be played.

When asked if the team could find an alternative opponent if Vanderbilt couldn't play, Smart said, "I'm focused on Vanderbilt. We're preparing to play Vanderbilt and we're very optimistic they're going to be able to play. As I understand, I think Ole Miss has LSU for a game, unless I'm missing something here. That's not our thought or focus, and I haven't talked to the conference office about that."

Besides Vandy, the only SEC teams Georgia has not played this season are #4 Texas A&M, LSU, and Ole Miss. All three of those teams have games scheduled this season where SEC teams are only playing conference games.

