Reports: Falcons sign pass rusher Fowler

The Atlanta Falcons reportedly are bringing in pass-rushing help.

NFL Network reported Wednesday that Atlanta is signing outside linebacker Dante Fowler Jr. to a three-year deal.

Fowler spent 2018 and 2019 with the Rams, after being traded to Los Angeles by Jacksonville, which drafted him No. 3 overall in the 2015 NFL Draft.

In 2019, Fowler played 16 games for Los Angeles, starting 14 of them. He notched 11.5 sacks, 58 total tackles (40 solo), 16 tackles for loss, six passes defensed, two forced fumbles and 16 quarterback hits.

He forced a fumble and sacked Matt Ryan three times in the Rams' visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Oct. 20.

Falcons head coach Dan Quinn also coached Fowler at Florida. Fowler appeared to confirm the report on Twitter with a "#RiseUp" post and photo with Quinn later Wednesday afternoon.