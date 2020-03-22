Reports: Falcons add more pieces on offense

According to multiple reports, the Falcons continued to add pieces to their offense Sunday night.

FOX 5 Sports confirmed the Falcons are bringing in former Browns and Packers offensive lineman Justin McCray.

The UCF product has 15 career starts in the NFL and experience playing all along the offensive line.

The Falcons are also adding another receiver in Minnesota's 2016 first-round pick Laquon Treadwell, according to multiple reports. Treadwell had just 65 catches, 701 yards, and two touchdowns in four seasons with the Vikings after being drafted No. 23 overall out of Ole Miss. He started just one of the Vikings' 19 regular- and postseason games in 2019.

The Falcons also announced they're bringing back cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson on a one-year contract. The Connecticut product played in 14 games last season, starting once, recording 24 tackles (20 solo) and seven passes defensed. In the Falcons' Week 15 win at San Francisco, he recorded two solo tackles and a game-high three passes defensed.

Wreh-Wilson has been with Atlanta since 2016 and has seen action in 25 games in that time, starting three times. He was originally selected by the Tennessee Titans in the third round (No. 70 overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft.