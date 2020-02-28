Reddish's career-high 26 points help Hawks beat Nets

John Collins had 33 points and 13 rebounds, rookie Cam Reddish scored 17 of his career-high 26 points in the third quarter, and the Atlanta Hawks handed the Brooklyn Nets their third straight loss with a 141-118 victory Friday night. Trae Young, ranking second in the NBA in scoring and assists, finished with 22 points and assisted on 14 baskets to help Atlanta, the league's second-worst team, snap a two-game skid. The Hawks hit 19 3-pointers and finished 48.7% on treys despite beginning the game as the league's worst team beyond the arc.

The Nets gave up a season high in points. They pulled within six on Caris LeVert's layup early in the fourth, but got no closer the rest of the way after Jeff Teague and Kevin Huerter answered with baskets that pushed the lead back to double digits.

Spencer Dinwiddie scored 24 points to lead Brooklyn, which began the game seventh in the Eastern Conference before dropping six games under .500. It had won eight straight over the Hawks and five consecutively in Atlanta.

The game got away from the Nets in the third. Coach Kenny Atkinson called timeout after Atlanta hit its 10th trey for a nine-point lead and immediately got a technical foul for arguing that Dinwiddie had been fouled on the previous possession. Dinwiddie and Harris missed shots in the next possessions, and the Hawks soon led by 14 on Reddish's 3.

