Rayshaun Hammonds enters NBA Draft

article

Georgia Bulldogs forward Rayshaun Hammonds announced he will be entering the NBA Draft with a tweet Friday afternoon.

The junior wrote that he "will be entering the 2020 NBA Draft while maintaining eligibility." This route allows Hammonds to test the waters in the NBA and receive feedback before June 15, the deadline for him to forgo his final year of eligibility and remain in the draft or return for his senior season.

The Norcross High standout played in 32 games this season, averaging 12.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

"The most important thing is to help get quality and thorough information from the NBA underclassmen committee to see where Rayshaun stands, of which we’ve already requested through the paperwork," UGA head coach Tom Crean said in a statement. "Also, we'll help get it from the individual NBA teams during a time that is so unique and unknown as far as how this entire draft process will work out for everyone. The most important things for Rayshaun are to be focused on school through the end of the semester and to stay in very good shape."