PGA ready to take the first shot

The sports world is getting stir crazy!

And the first to ram their heads through a symbolic wall may well be the PGA.

According to a report in Golf Digest, after a month of stoppage, Pro Golf is set to restart the season on June 11 at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. By then it will have been three months since they last played (1st round, Players Championship last March).

Of all the sports lying in wait, golf would seem to be the easiest for participants to maintain social distancing. But there is a catch. For now, many of the tournaments will be played without fans.

Even so, you can almost hear a collective sigh of relief from millions of fans who have grown weary of a wait with no identifiable end. It's a feeling reminiscent of the most famous scene from the 1976 movie, "Network":

All kidding aside, everyone must guard against hastiness. But where there is a “safe” opportunity to re-start our sports lives we should take it. Golf looks like the best candidate to lead the way.

And for many of us, the sooner the better!

