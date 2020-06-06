Oval master: Allmendinger wins on NASCAR oval for 1st time

A.J. Allmendinger won a NASCAR oval race for the first time in his long career. Taking advantage of mistakes by the three leaders, the 38-year-old Californian cruised to victory by nearly 2 seconds over pole-sitter Noah Gragson in the Xfinity Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Allmendinger claimed a single victory during more than a decade in the top-level Cup series, and he had three previous Xfinity wins -- all on road courses. Now, he's filled in a big hole on his resume.

Pole-sitter Noah Gragson took the runner-up spot, followed by Justin Haley.