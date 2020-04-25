NFL Draft Day 3: Falcons start with addressing LB need

On days one and two of the 2020 NFL Draft, the Falcons addressed needs at corner, defensive line and interior offensive line.

Atlanta had just three picks on Day 3, with two in round four (No. 119 and No. 143 overall) and one in round seven (No. 228 overall).

With their first Day 3 selection, the Falcons drafted Fresno State linebacker Mykal Walker No. 119 overall.

The six-foot-three, 230-pound Sacramento native ran the 40-yard dash in 4.65 seconds at the NFL Combine.

Walker started his collegiate career at Division II Azusa Pacific, being named All-Great Northwest Athletic Conference his second year with 102 tackles (11.5 for loss) and three sacks. At Fresno State, he played middle linebacker, outside linebacker and defensive end in 2019.

He was a first-team All-Mountain West selection in 2018 and 2019. Last season, he notched 96 tackles, a team-high nine for loss, 2.5 sacks and four pass breakups in 12 starts.

At No. 143 overall, the Falcons stayed on the defensive side of the ball with Cal safety Jaylinn Hawkins.

Hawkins had 10 career interceptions, which ties for eighth on Cal's all-time list.

As a senior in 2019, he was named honorable mention All-Pac-12 and recorded career highs of 56 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks (-6 yards), two forced fumbles and 47 kick return yards on a pair of kick returns.

