Falcons pick offensive lineman from Temple in third round

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - FEBRUARY 28: Offensive lineman Matt Hennessy of Temple runs a drill during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 28, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

ATLANTA - The Falcons may have found Alex Mack's successor during the third round of the NFL Draft. Atlanta selected Temple center Matt Hennessy with the 78th overall pick in the Draft. 

Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins was quick to send out his congratulations after the pick. Collins coached Hennessy when he led the Temple Owls program.

Hennessy told FOX 5's Cody Chaffins at the Senior Bowl that he'd been in touch with the Falcons, and admired current Atlanta center Alex Mack.