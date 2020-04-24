Falcons pick Auburn defensive lineman Davidson in second round

The Atlanta Falcons added another piece to their defense in Friday night's second round of the NFL Draft. The team selected defensive lineman Marlon Davidson out of Auburn with the 47th overall pick.

Davidson was a four-year starter on the defensive line for the Tigers. From Greenville, Alabama, he was voted first team All-SEC as a senior. Davidson was a team captain as a senior, and his 17 career sacks are eighth-most in Auburn history.