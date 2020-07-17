New Hawks jersey leaks on social media

The Atlanta Hawks confirmed that a picture of a new-look jersey that leaked online on Friday is authentic. Rob Perez from The Action Network posted a picture of the throwback-style jersey on Twitter on Friday.

"It was just tipped to me the Atlanta Hawks will be debuting the following jerseys starting next season, throwback colors/trim with the theme celebrating “The Human Highlight” era," wrote Perez on Twitter.

The Hawks finished their season 20-47 and were not among the teams invited to the NBA's resumption of play at ESPN's Wide World of Sports in Orlando because they were too far out of playoff contention.