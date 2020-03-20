New Falcons TE ready to "continue where Hoop left off"

While many across the country were stockpiling toilet paper amid the coronavirus pandemic affecting everyday life in the U.S., Hayden Hurst was stocking up on... dumbbells.

The new Falcons tight end said he had been working out at The Bolles School, his high school in Jacksonville, Fla., until the school shut its doors last weekend. He said he loaded up his truck with "essential weights" and is now keeping fit in his garage.

"It's just kind of crazy," Hurst told FOX 5. "I walked into Publix the other day, and there's no bread, there's no milk. It's a crazy time in America right now."

Hurst, a South Carolina product, spent the last two seasons in Baltimore, which selected them with their first-round draft pick at No. 25 in 2018. The Falcons traded their second- and fifth-round draft picks this year to the Ravens to acquire Hurst as well as a fourth-round 2020 draft pick.

Last season, Hurst battled injuries and started just four games last season for Baltimore, which ended the regular season with the league's best record. In 2019, Hurst had 30 catches for 349 yards and two touchdowns. He'll be tasked with replacing a highly productive Austin Hooper, who had a career-best season last year with 75 catches for 787 yards and six touchdowns, despite missing time due to injury.

"You know, it's big shoes to fill after what Hoop did. He put up great numbers this year. Just a great offense," Hurst told FOX 5. "For me, you know my skill set, I'm fast, I'm big, I'm physical. I don't mind getting my face in there and blocking as well. Hopefully I can be a well-rounded tight end for Atlanta and continue where Hoop left off and just do whatever I can do to help the team win."

Hooper departs, Falcons respond by trading for TE Hayden Hurst

Hurst said he's felt welcomed already, with Dan Quinn, Matt Ryan and tight ends coach Ben Steele reaching out via phone calls and texts.

"Matt sent me a text the other day, just excited to get started," Hurst said. "And I just reiterated the fact that I'll be there, do whatever I can do to help this team win."