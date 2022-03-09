MLB lockout: What issues do players, owners disagree on?

article

The Atlanta Braves’ defense of the 2021 World Series championship will have to wait even longer.

The Braves’ first seven games at Truist Park are canceled after more rounds of negotiations between Major League Baseball’s owners and the Major League Baseball Players’ Association failed to reach a collective bargaining agreement.

The month began with news that MLB was cancelling the first two series of the 2022 regular season. MLB instituted a lockout in December when the old collective bargaining agreement officially expired.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred released a statement on Wednesday that reads:

"In a last-ditch effort to preserve a 162-game season, this week we have made good-faith proposals that address the specific concerns voiced by MLBPA and would have allowed the players to return to the field immediately. The Clubs went to extraordinary lengths to meet the substantial demands of the MLBPA. On the key economic issues that has posed stumbling blocks, the Clubs proposed ways to bridge gaps to preserve a full schedule. Regrettably, after our second late-night bargaining session in a week, we remain without a deal.

"Because of the logistical realities of the calendar, another two series are being removed from the schedule, meaning the Opening Day is postponed until April 14th. We worked hard to reach an agreement and offered a fair deal with significant improvements for the players and our fans. I am saddened by this situation's continued impact on our game and all those who are a part of it, especially our loyal fans.

"We have the utmost respect for our players and hope they will ultimately choose to accept the fair agreement they have been offered."

The MLBPA responded with its own statement reading:

"The owners’ decision to cancel additional games is completely unnecessary. After making a set of comprehensive proposals to the league earlier this afternoon, and being told substantive responses were forthcoming, Players have yet to hear back.

"Players want to play, and we cannot wait to get back on the field for the best fans in the world. Our top priority remains the finalization of a fair contract for all Players, and we will continue negotiations toward that end."

It’s unclear when negotiations will resume.

Left in the middle of the stalemate are fans of MLB teams.

The issues at stake in collective bargaining will likely shape the economic future of the league for years to come. These are some of the basic core issues players and owners are debating:

League-minimum salary, Pre-arbitration bonuses

One of the Major League Baseball Players’ Association’s chief priorities is changing how the league’s young players are compensated.

It’s common for a player’s most productive seasons to come before they are eligible for free agency after six seasons of experience in the majors. The union is trying to increase the minimum salary of major leaguers, recently suggesting $725,000 in 2022 with $20,000 increases moving forward.

MLB is willing to move forward with an MLBPA proposal to offer pool of bonus money for the top pre-arbitration eligible players. The top young players would be able to collect from this pool before salary arbitration, the first time they’re able to somewhat negotiate their big-league salary.

The players have decreased from their original $120 million mark, but still remain apart from ownership’s desired figure.

Competitive Balance Tax threshold

Major League Baseball does not have a salary cap. but each year teams report payroll above or below a threshold and may have to pay a competitive balance tax. Last year’s competitive balance tax threshold, for example, was $210 million. It’s increased each year since 2016.

Teams with payrolls exceeding that threshold pay the league a "tax," determined by how many consecutive years that club exceeded the luxury tax threshold. Under the previous CBA, the tax was a percentage of the team’s payroll: 20% on the first excess, 30% the second time and 50% for the third consecutive season.

MLBPA wants the luxury tax threshold to increase.

Expanded post-season

It seems likely the postseason will include more teams, based on early negotiations.

Prior to collective bargaining, five teams from each league made the MLB Postseason. Currently, MLB’s six division winners earn a spot in the best-of-five-game Division Series. The two non-division winners with the best records in each league play in a winner-take-all Wild Card game.

MLB would like as many as 14 teams in the post season. Previous players proposals have conceded to a 12-team postseason, in which roughly two-fifths of the league will play beyond the regular season.

Potential rule changes

There’s contention over the kinds of rules that MLB can change, and the hoops the league has to jump through to do so. MLB has mentioned its desire to institute a pitch clock, which is already in place in Minor League Baseball. There could also be a move to use larger bases and rules to regulate infield shifts in hopes of increasing offense.

It already seems as if the designated hitter will be adopted in the National League, based on early negotiations. National League teams operated with DHs in their lineups during the shortened 2020 season.

Player proposals have resisted MLB’s desire to implement robot umpires to call balls and strikes.

A recent MLBPA proposal would have allowed MLB to recommend rule changes in offseason and provide 45 days’ notice for implementation.

What does the lockout mean for free agents?

Some of the highest-profile free agents are in limbo while the lockout continues.

Freddie Freeman’s status as a free agent is perhaps top-of-mind for Atlanta Braves fans. Postseason heroes Jorge Soler, Joc Pederson and Eddie Rosario are also holding out for major league deals after the lockout.

What does lockout mean for Minor League Baseball?

Players under Minor League Baseball contracts — not on MLB 40-man rosters — will play games as planned in the 2022 MiLB season.

Prospects not on MLB rosters are at training camps in Florida and Arizona.

Triple-A organizations will play more games than ever before, increasing to 150 games from 144 as it’s now operated by Major League Baseball.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

