MLB lays out new rules and health procedures for 2020 season

Major League Baseball announced new rules and health procudures for the upcoming 2020 season.

The league says that all players, coaches and staff will undergo medical screenings when the report to 'Summer Camp' on Juy 1st. The first baseball activites can start on July 3rd.

Teams will open their 60 game seasons on either July 23rd or July 24th.

Along with the shortened season come a list of other new health protocols. For instance, the league has said that there will no longer be a pregame exchange of lineup cards, instead teams will lock their lineups in on an app. Players won't be allowed to spit or fraternize with the opposing team. Pitchers will now be allowed to carry a wet rag with them onto the pichter's mound to keep them from licking their fingers to aid their grip on the baseball.

The MLB also released new rules of the game. Some of the new rules include, extra innings will now start with a runner on second base, relief pitchers must now face a minimum of three batters, and the National League will use a designated hitter for the first time.

In teams build up to the season, they are also allowed to play three exhibition games against other teams. Once the season starts teams will play 40 games against other teams in their division and 20 interleague games against teams from the corresponding geographical division from the other league.