Every MLS match to air on Apple TV starting in 2023

Officials with Major League Soccer announced on Tuesday a long-term deal to air all of its matches on Apple TV, starting next season.

The deal runs for 10 years, through the 2032 season. The contract is a 10-year deal, meaning all MLS matches for the next 10 seasons, starting next year, will be broadcast on the Apple TV app. MLS will have its own streaming service, available only with a subscription to Apple TV.

"Apple is the perfect partner to further accelerate the growth of MLS and deepen the connection between our clubs and their fans," said MLS Commissioner Don Garber. "Given Apple's ability to create a best-in-class user experience and to reach fans everywhere, it'll be incredibly easy to enjoy MLS matches anywhere, whether you're a super fan or casual viewer."

"For the first time in the history of sports, fans will be able to access everything from a major professional sports league in one place," said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Services. "It’s a dream come true for MLS fans, soccer fans, and anyone who loves sports. No fragmentation, no frustration — just the flexibility to sign up for one convenient service that gives you everything MLS, anywhere and anytime you want to watch. We can’t wait to make it easy for even more people to fall in love with MLS and root for their favorite club."

MLS-Apple streaming service

From early 2023 through 2032, fans can get every live MLS match by subscribing to a new MLS streaming service, available exclusively through the Apple TV app. The subscription will also include a new weekly live and on-demand match whip-around show. Some MLS and Leagues Cup matches will be available at no additional cost to Apple TV+ subscribers, with a limited number of matches available for free.

The MLS live and on-demand content on the Apple TV app will be available to anyone with internet access across all devices where the app can be found, including iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV 4K, and Apple TV HD; Samsung, LG, Panasonic, Sony, TCL, VIZIO, and other smart TVs; Amazon Fire TV and Roku devices; PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles; Chromecast with Google TV; and Comcast Xfinity. Fans can also watch on tv.apple.com.

What will MLS-Apple TV subscription cost?

Complete details for the MLS streaming service, including sign-up dates, subscription pricing, broadcast teams and pre- and post game coverage will be announced in the coming months.

Access to the new MLS streaming service will be included as part of MLS full-season ticket packages. That means Minnesota United full season ticket holders will have access to the service as part of their package.

English and Spanish broadcasts

At launch, all MLS and Leagues Cup matches will include announcers calling the action in English and Spanish, and all matches involving Canadian teams will be available in French.