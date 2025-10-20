Penix listed day-to-day after bone bruise in Falcons loss

article

The Brief Penix is day-to-day with a bone bruise after taking multiple hits in Sunday’s loss. His mobility will determine practice participation and availability this week. Linebacker Divine Deablo is week-to-week with a fractured forearm.



Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is considered day-to-day with a bone bruise on his foot after taking repeated hits in Sunday’s loss, the team said Monday.

What we know:

Penix finished the game but was noticeably limited late, especially when pressured. His mobility will be monitored through the week as the Falcons determine whether he can practice fully ahead of their next matchup. The injury comes during Penix’s first season as Atlanta’s starter, a transition the Falcons have emphasized they are committed to building around.

What they're saying:

Head coach Raheem Morris has praised Penix’s poise in the face of pressure but acknowledged execution challenges behind an offensive line that struggled at times to protect him.

Dig deeper:

Toward the end of Monday’s update, the Falcons also disclosed that linebacker Divine Deablo is week-to-week with a fracture in his forearm. He left Sunday’s game in the first half and did not return. His absence further tests a defense already leaning heavily on youth and versatility in the front seven.