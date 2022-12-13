NBA MVP trophy renamed after Bulls icon Michael Jordan

The NBA announced Tuesday it is rebranding its most valuable player trophy after Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan.

The change is one of six newly designed trophies named after league legends.

Jordan is one of those most storied players in NBA history. He won six NBA championships with the Bulls and garnered six Finals MVP Awards in the process.

Jordan was named NBA MVP five times during his career.

The new bronze statue stands 23.6 inches tall and weighs 23.6 pounds, an homage to Jordan's iconic number 23.

"Our new collection of trophies celebrates some of the greatest and most impactful players in the history of the NBA," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. "As we recognize the league’s top performers each season, we also pay tribute to the legends who embody these prestigious awards."

A new award was also added in the announcement, the Kia NBA Clutch Player of Year award, which is named after all-time great Jerry West.

Other redesigned trophies include: