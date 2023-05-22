Michael Geller, champion waterskier at Louisiana-Lafayette who also competed for Canada, dead at 18

article

Michael Geller, a champion waterskier who competed for Team Canada and helped the University of Louisiana-Lafayette to a national championship, died on May 6, Water Ski Canada and the school announced last week. He was 18.

Details around Geller’s death were not made known. Water Ski Canada released a statement on Geller’s death last Monday, saying he had "died suddenly."

"It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that we share with all of you the news that Micky Geller, from Ontario, has died suddenly," the organization wrote on Facebook.

"As skiers and all the members of our community begin to mourn this great loss, many will acknowledge his amazing work ethic, unending passion, humor, athleticism, and charisma. During this difficult time, let us come together as a community to support one another and cherish the memories we have of Micky."

The university put out a statement Wednesday.

Micky Geller of Canada skis during the Junior Canadian Junior Waterski Open at Shalom Park, July, 8, 2022 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. (Johnny Hayward/Getty Images)

"It is with great sadness that the University will lower the University flag to half-staff in memory of Michael Arthur ‘Micky’ Geller on Thursday, May 18. Micky was a freshman kinesiology major from Carp, Ontario, Canada, and was a member of the National Championship Ragin' Cajuns Waterski Team," the school wrote on Facebook. "Micky was ranked 6th in the world as a junior water skier in the U21 jump. His friends and family remain in the thoughts, hearts and prayers of many at the University."

For Canada, he competed at the IWWF World Championships, the Pan American Championships and the Jr. U.S. Masters Water Ski Tournament in 2022.

Geller’s obituary said he took a "full throttle approach to life."

Micky Geller of Canada reacts to his trick run during the Pan American Waterski Championships on Lago Los Morros on December, 2, 2022 in Santiago, Chile. (Johnny Hayward/Getty Images)

"However, he was just cracking the surface of the possibilities that lay ahead," the obituary read. "There are so many people who truly loved Micky simply because he loved so generously. Our boy will be remembered for his empathy, passion, strength, fearlessness, drive, discipline and limitless potential."