Mercedes-Benz Stadium making proactive changes due to coronavirus threat

Atlanta United opens its home slate Saturday night at Mercedces-Benz against FC Cincinatti, and MBS officials have already made proactive changes in light of the threat of the spreading coronavirus.

In a statement, MBS officials said they have created an internal taskforce to gather data from health officials daily and make operational decisions based on that information.

Some changes fans may notice Saturday are increased hand sanitizer locations and increased housekeeping staff, who will regularly clean and sanitize surfaces. Additionally, fans will be encouraged to smile and wave at the team as it proceeds through the club level to the pitch.

MBS officials also said they are screening all vendors who will work inside the stadium on their travel history.

While many Atlanta stores were out of germ-fighting essentials like hand sanitizer and antibacterial wipes, the Five Stripes themselves say they aren't worried about COVID-19.

"No, we're not thinking about that," said midfielder Ezequiel Barco. "It's just something extra to think about right now, but our plan is to go through with what we always do because the fans enjoy it."

Atlanta United kicks off against FC Cincinnati on Saturday at 7 p.m.