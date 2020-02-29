Martinez hurt as Atlanta spoils Nashville's opener with 2-1 win

Emerson Hyndman scored in the 37th minute in Atlanta United's 2-1 victory over Nashville, spoiling the expansion team's MLS debut Saturday night.

Ezequiel Barco also scored in the ninth minute for Atlanta, the 2018 MLS Cup winners who won both the U.S. Open Cup and Campeones Cup last season.

Walker Zimmerman scored the first goal for Nashville off a set piece in the 28th minute, giving the biggest crowd ever to see a soccer game in the state of Tennessee something to celebrate.

The 30,000 fans who filled the lower bowl at Nissan Stadium stood from start to finish. A handful of NFL players also were on hand, including Titans Pro Bowl punter Brett Kern and teammate Cory Davis along with San Francisco tight end George Kittle.

Atlanta United striker Josef Martinez hurt his knee in the second half of the game. He was taken off the field on a stretcher. Head coach Frank de Boer said Martinez did not "look really well," but the team will evaluate his knee back in Atlanta after a few days. Martinez was seen leaving Nissan Stadium with an air cast on his right leg.