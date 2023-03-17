Kennesaw State faces Xavier in first round of NCAA Tournament | How to watch

The Kennesaw State Owls will make their first March Madness appearance as they take on Xavier in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

This is the first time in school history that the Owls have made it to the tournament. Kennesaw State is the No. 14 seed in the East region. Xavier is No. 3.

This is the 12th NCAA Tournament appearance for Xavier coach Sean Miller across time at Arizona and a prior stint with the Musketeers. He's only lost in the first round twice before, and that tally is unlikely to grow.

Kennesaw State is an incredible story after finishing 1-28 just three years ago, but the Owls are in for a challenge against a Xavier team that ranks ninth nationally with 81.4 points per game.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA - MARCH 16: Head coach Amir Abdur-Rahim of the Kennesaw State Owls looks on during a practice session ahead of the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Greensboro Coliseum on March 16, 2023 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

FOX 5 caught up with the Owls at practice in Greensboro to see how they're preparing to take on the musketeers. You can watch that interview in the video player above.

Tip-off for the game is set for 12:40 p.m. ET on TruTV.

