Jackets nip Wolfpack in season opener

James Banks III hit two free throws with 2.1 seconds left in overtime to help Georgia Tech beat North Carolina State 82-81 on Tuesday night in a season-opening Atlantic Coast Conference matchup. Banks finished with 20 points and 14 rebounds, the last two coming when he calmly knocked down winning shots at the line with the rowdy home crowd roaring in a futile attempt to distract him.



It was Georgia Tech's second dramatic win here in a year, with Banks dunking home the winning points with 1.4 seconds left in a 63-61 win in March. This time, Georgia Tech rallied from 15 down in the first half. The Yellow Jackets shot 50%, with Michael Devoe scoring a team-high 22 points.

C.J. Bryce scored 24 points for the Wolfpack, who didn't have top player Markell Johnson due to an ankle injury. N.C. State shot 38% for the game.

Georgia Tech returns home to face Elon on Monday.



