HBCU South Mega Camp in Atlanta set to provide exposure for prospect football players

HBCU South Mega Camp officials says they have a mission to provide tremendous exposure to prospect football players who are looking to take their talents to the next level.

Presented by the Minority Coaches Association of Georgia and sponsored by Morehouse College Head Football Coach Rich Freeman, the camp will pose as a way for athletes to display their skills to college coaches and scouts.

The camp will take place Friday, July 8 to Saturday, July 9, 2022, at 70 Claire Drive, Atlanta, GA 30315.

Registration tickets start at $70.00 with other options available such as late registration and walk up tickets.

"The camp is for prospects in the class of 2023, 2024, 2025, 2026, and NCAA transfer portal athletes," officials said.

On Friday, players in the transfer portal can arrive for a 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. session.

Skill sessions will be available from 5:45 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. for quarterbacks, wide receivers, tight ends, defensive backs, linebackers, and running backs.

For participating players, officials say to bring a mouthpiece, t-shirt, shorts, socks, cleats, and sneakers. Quarterbacks must bring a football.

Day 2 will take place from 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. on Saturday as follows:

Running backs and linebackers: 9 a.m. to 10:45 p.m.

Quarterbacks, wide receivers, tight ends, and defensive backs: 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Offensive and defensive linemen: 2 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Officials said that all camps are open to any and all entrants regardless of skill level.

