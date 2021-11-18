Hawks set date for 'Pride Night' game

article

The Atlanta Hawks will host their fourth annual ‘Pride Night’ at the game against Charlotte Hornets this Saturday, November 20.

The night includes a halftime performance from Lips Drag Queen Show in addition to a special in-game performance from rapper and influencer Saucy Santana, known for his two hit songs ‘Walk’ and ‘Here We Go.’

"We are committed to championing diversity, equity and inclusion at all levels and creating a memorable experience where everyone is welcome at each game, but especially during our annual PRIDE Night," said Hawks’ Executive Vice President and Chief People, Diversity and Inclusion Officer Camye Mackey. "This year’s Pride Night amplifies the importance of allyship, and we want the Atlanta community to know that we are allies to the LGBTQIA+ community."



Tickets for the game, which include a $10 food-and-beverage credit and Hawks T-shirt, can be purchased here.