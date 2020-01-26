Hawks hurting after news of Kobe Bryant's death

article

The Atlanta Hawks are dealing with the loss of one of the NBA's greatest players. Former Lakers star Kobe Bryant, along with four other people including his daughter Gianna, died in a helicopter crash Sunday in California.

"It's hard. Our locker room is shaken, the NBA is shaken, the community is shaken, everyone is," said Atlanta head coach Lloyd Pierce.

No Hawks players spoke before the game, which will be played as scheduled at 6pm against the Washington Wizards.

"Today's tough. As a competitor in our sport, it's really tough to navigate through today," said Pierce.

Point guard Trae Young, who was close with Bryant as well as Bryant's daughter Gianna, seemed especially emotional before the game. After taking some shots on the court, Young found his mother sitting nearby, and shared a long hug.

"It's a reminder, a perspective, as to why, and to what," said Pierce, "what's most important. The now is most important. The who. Who do you need to say hello to, who do you need to reach out to. The perspective of all this is tough. Kobe is untouchable in a lot of those guys' eyes."