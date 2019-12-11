Hawks blown out in Chicago

Zach LaVine scored 35 points in three quarters, Lauri Markkanen added 22 and the Chicago Bulls snapped a three-game losing streak with a 136-102 victory over the road-weary Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday night. LaVine, who sat out the final 14 minutes, was 12 for 15 from the field, including 7 for 7 from 3-point range. Wendell Carter Jr. had 11 points and 10 rebounds and rookie Coby White had 19 points.

Trae Young had 15 points and 13 assists, Alex Len scored 17 points and rookie Cam Reddish added 16 for Atlanta, which has dropped two straight and 13 of 15.

The Hawks were coming off 135-121 overtime loss in Miami on Tuesday night -- a game in which they led by six points with less than a minute remaining.

LaVine had 17 points in the third on 5-for-6 shooting, including 4 for 4 from long range, as Chicago took a 106-87 lead into the fourth. The Bulls put the game away with a 19-3 run early in the final quarter for a 125-93 lead.

