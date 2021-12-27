Grainger gifts Georgia State a 51-20 Camellia Bowl win

article

Darren Grainger and Georgia State saved their best for the last game of the season — and especially for a thoroughly dominating third quarter.

Grainger passed for 203 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 122 yards and a fourth TD to lead Georgia State to a 51-20 victory over Ball State in the Camellia Bowl on Saturday.

The Panthers (8-5) finished with their seventh win in eight games, dominated the lone bowl played on Christmas Day and set a season record for wins.

Coach Shawn Elliott called it "the best performance Georgia State football has had this year."

"I think we finished Christmas Day with one of the best presents we could have ever asked for and that’s a commanding, dominating win," Elliott said. It was the first time the program had won back-to-back bowl games.

His team was up 20-13 at halftime but scored the next 31 points.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE