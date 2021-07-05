GM: Agreement in place for Nate McMillan to be the Atlanta Hawks' head coach

General Manager Travis Schlenk said Monday the Atlanta Hawks offered their interim coach an opportunity to shed the caveat in front of his job title.

In a post-season press conference on Monday, Schlenk said an agreement was in place to make Nate McMillan the franchise's next head coach.

The team made no official announcement prior to Schlenk's comments.

McMillan, who served as an assistant in Atlanta in 2020, took over for former coach Lloyd Pierce while the Hawks sat at a disappointing 14-20. The Hawks surged after the All-Star Break. Atlanta went 27-11 during the regular season under McMillan and advanced to the playoffs as the Eastern Conference's No. 5 seed.

Atlanta went on a miraculous playoff run that ended Saturday night in the Eastern Conference Finals, two wins shy of an NBA Finals appearance.

The Cinderella run finally ended Saturday night with a 118-107 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, who won the series 4-2 and advanced to the NBA Finals to take on the Phoenix Suns.

The Hawks will likely bring back largely the same cast next season, though they do have at least one major issues to address: power forward John Collins’ contract status.

Atlanta backup Soloman Hill alluded to McMillan's formal introduction as the head coach after Saturday night's loss.

"He’s doing the things he has to do to take care of himself and his family, just like anybody and everybody else would do," Hill said. "But Nate is our coach. He’s just waiting to get the final details and all that stuff. Like I said, unless the Orlando Magic came in and gave him a hundred million a year or something crazy, Nate McMillan is going to be our coach."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.

