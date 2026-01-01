LIVE: Georgia vs Ole Miss: UGA trails 0-6 in Sugar Bowl rematch

article

No. 3 Georgia and No. 6 Ole Miss meet Thursday night in a Sugar Bowl quarterfinal that serves as a high-stakes rematch of the only game the Rebels lost this season.

Here ia a look at the latest headlines from New Orleans:

Timeline:

8:45 p.m.

Ole Miss made its second field goal of the game, leading 6-0 with 2:13 left in the first.

8:35 p.m.

Ole Miss gets first score

Ole Miss gets on the board first with a field goal with 5:47 left in the first quarter.

8:15 p.m.

First play on offense, Ethan Barbour is on the field for the Dawgs.

8:10 p.m.

UGA kicks off

The Sugar Bowl is underway with UGA kicking off and Ole Miss receiving.

7:10 p.m.

Georgia football season

Georgia finished the season 12-1 and earned the No. 3 seed. The Bulldogs handed Ole Miss its only defeat on Oct. 18 in Athens, Georgia. During that contest, the Rebels led after three quarters before Georgia scored 17 unanswered points in the final period to secure a 43-35 win.

Ole Miss playoff journey

The Rebels reached the postseason with an 11-1 regular season record before coach Lane Kiffin departed for LSU on Nov. 30. Pete Golding, the defensive coordinator, took over and led the team to a 41-10 victory over Tulane in the first round of the playoffs. Golding is a native of Hammond, Louisiana, located across Lake Pontchartrain from the Superdome.

Sugar Bowl quarterback battle

Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss has led the Ole Miss offense after transferring from Division II Ferris State. Chambliss took over as an injury replacement in September and finished with 3,298 passing yards and 19 touchdowns. Georgia counteracts with Gunner Stockton, who passed for 2,691 yards and 23 touchdowns this year. Stockton made his first career start in last year’s Sugar Bowl while backing up Carson Beck, who now plays for Miami.

Winner faces Miami

The winner of the New Orleans clash will advance to the College Football Playoff semifinals to face 10th-seeded Miami at the Fiesta Bowl on Jan. 8.