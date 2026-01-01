Georgia, Ole Miss meet in high-stakes Sugar Bowl rematch | What you need to know

The Brief Georgia enters the rematch with a business-first mindset, prioritizing preparation over New Orleans tourist attractions. The Sugar Bowl winner advances to the College Football Playoff semifinals at the Fiesta Bowl. The game coincides with the somber one-year anniversary of the Jan. 1, 2025, New Orleans tragedy.



The third-ranked Georgia Bulldogs are back in New Orleans for a high-stakes Sugar Bowl rematch against the No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels tomorrow night, but the atmosphere surrounding the team is strictly professional.

UGA football is focused on business

What they're saying:

Players and coaches described the trip as a business-focused mission with a spot in the College Football Playoff semifinals on the line. The winner of the New Year's Day matchup at the Caesars Superdome will advance to the Fiesta Bowl to face either Ohio State or Miami.

Many players have said they are trying to have some fun with their teammates while knowing this is a business trip and they intend to take care of a lot of business.

Head Coach Kirby Smart emphasized that the team had avoided the usual tourist attractions to focus on preparation. Smart noted that the Bulldogs have improved since their regular season victory over the Rebels, a high-scoring affair where Georgia had to fight back after Ole Miss scored on its first five possessions.

The Georgia Bulldogs mascot Hairy Dawg dances while parade-goers pack the streets as floats, marching bands, and costumed performers roll through the French Quarter during the 2026 Sugar Bowl Parade on New Year's Eve New Orleans on December 31, 2025. Expand

Ole Miss a challenge for UGA

The other side:

The Rebels present a significant challenge behind quarterback Trinidad Chambliss. Chambliss took over the offense after an injury to Austin Simmons and has thrown only three interceptions all season. Ole Miss also expects the return of running back Kwon Lacy, who rushed for 1,400 yards and 21 touchdowns this year despite a recent shoulder injury.

The Bulldogs' defense must also contend with a Rebels defensive unit that Smart said has taken strides since the first meeting. Ole Miss is currently averaging seven tackles for loss per game.

New Orleans attack anniversary

Dig deeper:

The game also marks a somber milestone for the city. Thursday is the one-year anniversary of tragic events that occurred in New Orleans on Jan. 1, 2025, which resulted in the loss of several lives.

What time does Georgia play today?

What's next:

Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. Eastern time on ESPN.