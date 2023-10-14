Georgia vs. Vanderbilt: Dawgs remain undefeated 37 - 20

article

The Georgia Bulldogs (7-0) continue their undefeated season after taking down the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-6) with a score of 37 - 20.

Quarterback Carson Beck and the Dawgs brought their A-game to FirstBank Stadium in Nashville Saturday afternoon. The boys were fresh off adrenaline from their crushing win against the ‘unbeaten’ Kentucky Wildcats last weekend.

Key moments during the Georgia vs. Kentucky game

Daijun Edwards ran a career-high 146 yards on 20 carries, and scored the touchdown that would secure the Dawg's win with just 3:13 left on the clock.

Right tackle senior Xavier Truss (#73) wore #77 during Saturday's game in honor of Devin Willock, the offensive lineman who lost his life in a violent crash just hours after the Bulldogs wrapped up their day-long celebration of back-to-back national championships.

Georgia vs. Vanderbilt: Brock Bowers injured

Preseason All-American tight end Brock Bowers hurt his left ankle midway through the second quarter Saturday against Vanderbilt , knocking him out for the rest of No. 1 Georgia’s game Saturday.

Bowers was hurt at the end of a 14-yard gain on an end around down to the Vanderbilt 11. He was tackled by Vanderbilt safety Savion Riley on the sideline, and the junior was slow to get up and limped heavily once he did.

The tight end walked onto the field. Then he went down onto both knees and punched the turf .

Trainers came out to him, then Bowers was able to walk to the sideline where he went straight into the team medical tent. Bowers then limped heavily with help toward the Georgia locker room outside the stadium late in the first half.

Bowers ran twice for 11 yards and caught four passes for 22 yards before being hurt.

Teresa M. Walker from the Associated Press contributed to this report.

Georgia Football by the numbers

With Saturday's win, UGA remains No. 1 (7-0, 4-0 SEC)

The Bulldogs extended their school record for consecutive regular season wins to 34, leading the Football Bowl Subdivision

Beck was 29 for 39 in passes.

What's next for Georgia Football?

The Dawgs will get a much-needed break next weekend. They'll be back at it in two weeks for "The World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party" when they play the Florida Gators in Jacksonville, Florida. Kick off is 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28.

This story was reported from Atlanta, Georgia.