Georgia vs. Kentucky: Preview, injuries, where to watch

It's almost game time! College football's back-to-back national champions are set to defend their title against the undefeated Kentucky Wildcats, in Athens Saturday evening.

Quarterback Carson Beck is back to redeem himself with the Georgia Bulldogs (5-0) after last weekend's close call against Auburn. His teammates expressed confidence in him during a press conference Monday.

"I’ve seen a lot of resiliency from him," offensive lineman Tate Ratledge said. "When things aren’t necessarily going our way on offense, he’s always uplifting, always encouraging, never really changes. He just keeps a level head and tries to help us push through that with him."

Although Kentucky has also enjoyed a perfect season so far, Georgia is still ranked No. 1. The Wildcats are gunning for the top spot from the No. 20.

What to watch for during the Georgia vs. Kentucky Game?

Star wide receiver Ladd McConkey (back), starting safety Javon Bullard (ankle) and running back Kendall Milton (MCL) may be back in the game. All three players appear to show promising progress after hitting the field last weekend against Auburn.

Meanwhile, Coach Kirby Smart said fans may notice a new accessory on the players this game. Georgia will wear green decals on their uniforms to call attention to Mental Health Week, which ends Saturday.

So, who will come out on top: The Dawgs or the Wildcats?

Where to watch the Georgia vs. Kentucky game

The game is expected to stream on ESPN at 7 p.m. EST on Saturday, Oct. 7.