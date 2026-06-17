Georgia stays alive with elimination win over Texas

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The Brief Georgia defeated Texas 2-0 in an elimination game at the College World Series. The Bulldogs scored both runs without hitting a home run, relying on timely hits and small-ball execution. Georgia advances to face Oklahoma on Wednesday night with its season still on the line.



The Georgia Bulldogs extended their season Tuesday night, defeating Texas 2-0 in an elimination game at the Men's College World Series in Omaha.

What we know:

Georgia broke a scoreless tie in the fifth inning when Tre Phelps delivered an RBI double to score Brennan Hudson. The Bulldogs added an insurance run in the seventh after Ryan Black scored on a sacrifice fly following a successful challenge that overturned an out call and awarded him a hit.

The Bulldogs' pitching staff did the rest. Starter Dylan Vigue struck out eight batters over four scoreless innings before Justin Byrd shut down the Longhorns over the final five innings to secure the victory.

Georgia, which entered the game facing elimination, now turns its attention to Oklahoma. The Bulldogs must beat the Sooners on Wednesday and again on Thursday to advance to the College World Series championship series.

First pitch against Oklahoma is scheduled for 7 p.m. Eastern.