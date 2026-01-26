Georgia Basketball returns to AP Top 25 as SEC makes 50-year history

article

The Southeastern Conference made history Monday, landing a record-setting 10 teams in The Associated Press women’s basketball poll for the first time in the rankings’ 50-year history.

Lady Bulldogs enter top 25

What we know:

Georgia led the surge, entering the Top 25 at No. 23. The Lady Bulldogs secured their spot after an upset victory over then-No. 11 Kentucky, providing the final push needed for the SEC to claim the most ranked teams ever in a single week.

While the SEC men’s poll saw 10 teams ranked for a few weeks last season, this mark is a first for the women’s side.

For Georgia, the ranking marks a return to the national spotlight for the first time since 2022. The Lady Bulldogs started the season 14-0 in nonconference play—their best start in 16 years—and already hold wins over No. 17 Ole Miss and No. 18 Kentucky. Under former coach Andy Landers, the program was a perennial Top 25 staple. Georgia takes the place of Nebraska, which fell out of the rankings this week.

SEC teams dominate AP poll

Big picture view:

The SEC’s 10-team showing outpaces all other conferences. The Big Ten follows with seven ranked teams, while the Big 12 has four. The Atlantic Coast Conference has two, and the Big East and Ivy League each have one.

At the top of the poll, UConn remains the unanimous No. 1 choice from the 31-member national media panel. The Huskies are the only undefeated team remaining in women’s college basketball, carrying a 37-game winning streak dating to last season.

UCLA climbed to No. 2 following South Carolina's overtime loss to Oklahoma. The Sooners jumped six spots to No. 10 with the win. The Gamecocks fell to third, leading a group of four SEC teams at the top, including No. 4 Texas, No. 5 Vanderbilt and No. 6 LSU. The Commodores moved to fifth despite suffering their first loss of the season Sunday at South Carolina.

Rounding out the top 10 are Louisville at No. 7, Iowa at No. 8 and Michigan at No. 9. The Wolverines dropped two spots after losing to Vanderbilt in the Coretta Scott King Classic last week.

Four teams, No. 15 Tennessee, Iowa, Louisville and UConn, remain perfect in league play with a combined 35-0 record. All four programs participated in the Women’s Champions Classic in December.

Major matchups

What's next:

Fans can look forward to two major Top 25 matchups this Sunday:

No. 15 Tennessee at No. 1 UConn: The Lady Vols will attempt to end the Huskies' perfect run in what is likely UConn’s final ranked test before the NCAA Tournament.

No. 8 Iowa at No. 2 UCLA: First place in the Big Ten is on the line as the Bruins, winners of 13 straight since losing to Texas, host a Hawkeyes team on an eight-game winning streak.